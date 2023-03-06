Biden’s Bloody Lies in Selma on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

The man who made it into the Senate at age 30 thanks to the backing of the segregationist Dixiecrats, Joe Biden, gave a speech in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday, where he repeated debunked talking points that election integrity laws threaten “voting rights.” He had no involvement in any of the Civil Rights movements, but suggested he did.

Polls show that 75% of American blacks prefer voter IDs.

No laws keep any legal voter from voting, and black people are voting proportionately more than white people.

On the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” Joe Biden acted as if it was 1964 and Democrat Jim Crow laws were in full force.

“As I come here in commemoration, not for show, Selma is a reckoning,” Biden blabbered. “The right to vote, the right to vote, to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it, anything’s possible without it. Without that, right nothing is possible.”

“And this fundamental right remains under assault,” he said in Selma. “We must remain vigilant. In January, I signed the Electoral Count Reform Act to protect the will of the people and the peaceful transfer of power. But we know that we must get the votes in Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.”

“I made it clear I will not let a filibuster obstruct the sacred right to vote, the right of any other right to vote from there,” he continued. “And that’s why we follow the world, as you all have; the words of Dr. King, he said, give us the ballot. We’ll place judges on the bench who will do justly, led by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and more black women appointed to the federal appellate court than every other president in history has done. We’re about to do that.”

Biden is a shameless liar and race-baiter. He always has been.

Here he is pretending he felt guilty about the Civil Rights movement when he was actually anything but.

Joe Biden goes to Selma and lies pic.twitter.com/uJSh5do98F — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 6, 2023

He’s a major fraud. Do the people with him believe him? Do they know his history? I often wonder. Right now, Biden’s inculcating institutional racism against whites in the government. Is this what they want?

Biden, on the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, marched with activists Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. pic.twitter.com/txoxX5FRs8 — Becker News (@NewsBecker) March 6, 2023

The NY Times is carrying his water and pretending people don’t have access. Such utter nonsense from the alleged paper of record.

President Biden will travel to Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of 1965’s “Bloody Sunday.” He is expected to deliver a speech focused on voting rights, even as Democrat-led efforts to protect access to the ballot have failed. https://t.co/oXA5KjXZX5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2023

Here he is, pretending the filibuster hurts voting rights.

“I will not let a filibuster obstruct the sacred right to vote, the right of any other right to vote from there!”

Who is writing these speeches? The speechwriter is a liar, also. Democrats love the filibuster. They use it all the time when Republicans have the advantage.

BIDEN: “I will not let a filibuster obstruct the sacred right to vote, the right of any other right to vote from there!” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JCNu8WDBDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2023

