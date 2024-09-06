Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Is Really Green New Deal

We knew the Inflation Reduction Act was never about reducing inflation. The money was all geared to The Green New Deal initiatives -waste. Joe Biden admitted it today.

As Ben Shapiro said in August 2022, “It’s amazing how fast the “Inflation Reduction Act” became a “Climate Law,” and now we find out that it grants unfettered power to the EPA to regulate carbon emissions on a straight party-line vote.

It basically negates the Supreme Court ruling reigning in the Biden administration’s EPA unfettered power over energy.

The measure legally defines greenhouse gases as pollution. That'll make new regulations much tougher to challenge in court, as The NY Times reports. "When the Supreme Court restricted the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to fight climate change this year, the reason it gave was that Congress had never granted the agency the broad authority to shift America away from burning fossil fuels. Now it has," Lisa Friedman writes at the Times.

HOLY SHLIT…! Biden just admitted what we all knew from the beginning… The so called “Inflation Reduction Act” was never intended to reduce inflation. It was the Green New Deal rebranded. Just like that “bipartisan border bill” was actually money for foreign nations… pic.twitter.com/6FX2VhRo40 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2024