Biden Admits US Role in Syria & We’ll Send Them Money

Joe Biden addressed the nation and admitted the US supports the Syrian rebellion. They have been trying to change the regime in Syria for decades. The US plans to be involved with the Jihadists and is going to watch them closely.

The Jihadists who took control of Syria are comprised of ‘former’ ISIS and al Qaeda fighters. The leader of the conquering former al-Nusra front said he believes in “diversity.” Turkey backed them.

Syria is comprised of wildly divergent groups, including terrorists. Biden said we will bring them all together.

Excerpts from Biden’s Speech

“We will work with partners and stakeholders in Syria to seize the opportunity. The backers of Assad, Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia are gone. Biden took credit for them being weaker than before he came to office.”

He slurred here and there and used his favorite excuse – he has a cold.

“And over the past four years, my administration pursued a clear, principled policy towards Syria.

First, we made clear from the start… Assad would remain in place unless he engaged seriously in a political process to end the civil war, as outlined in the UN Security Council resolution passing in 2015. But Assad refused. So we carried out a comprehensive sanction program against him and all those responsible for atrocities against the Syrian people.

Second, we maintained our military presence in Syria, our counter-ISIS counter…”

The US has been “taking out leaders of ISIS, ensuring that ISIS can never establish a safe haven there again.

Third, we supported Israel’s freedom of action against Iranian networks in Syria and against actors aligned with Iran who transported lethal aid to Lebanon. And, when necessary, ordered the use of military force against Iranian networks to protect US forces.

“Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East through this combination of support for our partners, sanctions, diplomacy, and targeted military force when necessary.”

Opportunities

“We now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and for the entire region. Looking ahead, the United States will do the following.

“First, we’ll support Syria’s neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel. Should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition, I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. Had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. And I will send senior officials from my administration to the region as well.

“Second, we will help stability, ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting any personnel, our personnel against any threats and remain our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We’re clear tonight about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to re-establish its capability and to create a safe haven. We will not let that happen. In fact, just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, air strikes within Syria targeting ISIS camps and ISIS operatives.

“Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign and independent, independent.

We Will Support Them Too.

“I want to say it again: sovereign Syria with a new constitution, new government that serves all Syrians. This process to be determined by the Syrian people themselves, the United States will do whatever we can to support them, including through humanitarian relief, to help restore Syria after more than a decade of war and generation brutality by the Assad family and finally, we will remain vigilant.

“Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses. We’ve taken note of statements by the leaders of these rebel groups in recent days, and we’re saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words but their actions. And we are mindful. We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria, including those who reside there, as well as Austin Tice, who’s been taken captive more than 12 years.”

Money to Jihadists

With 43 days left until the administration leaves the Oval Office, Joe Biden now suggests sending money to Syria. Syria will be in the hands of Jihadists. We’re deeply in debt. Oh, why not? We’ve been supporting the Taliban and other people who hate us.

Ron Paul wants us to cut everyone off. I now understand that viewpoint.

Lots of Déjà Vu here.

Watch:

