DJT Might Pull the US Out of NATO If They Accept Ukraine

President-elect Trump has told the new head of NATO he will potentially pull out if NATO admits Ukraine.

Donald Trump has pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate cease-fire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as US president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.

“Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal,” Trump wrote on social media, referring to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a television interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, Trump also said he would be open to reducing military aid to Ukraine and pulling the United States out of NATO.

Those two threats have alarmed Ukraine, NATO allies, and many in the US national security community. Instead of being alarmed, they should address the problems.

Every partner we have, except Turkey, who isn’t much of an ally, is incapable of defending itself. At the same time, they don’t pay up. If they accept Ukraine, we will have a nuclear war. Russia reasonably sees NATO on its border as an existential threat.

We don’t want Russia in Cuba or Mexico, and they don’t want us and our bio labs on its Border.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have died. Young people who haven’t lived their lives are dead. To say nothing of the billions of dollars wasted. For what? This war could have been resolved before one person died. The US did not engage in diplomacy.

Trump’s threat should force a peace agreement.

The biggest threat to the US isn’t Europe; it’s the Pacific.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email