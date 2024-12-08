How the US Replaced Assad with Terrorists & Will Fund Them

We recently posted the Jeffrey Sachs clip below. Sachs said the US started the Syrian Civil War that has culminated in this weekend’s takeover of Syria by Jihadists who were formerly known as the al-Nusra Front. The Jihadists say they are now “moderate” and support diversity.

The US frequently intervenes in countries worldwide, and I can’t recall any success.

Sachs said the Civil War was an Obama operation, and at the risk of sounding conspiratorial, we’d say he was behind the ouster. Perhaps I should mention the CIA might have done the fancy legwork that had the Jihadists charge into Damascus quickly and efficiently. This group was sitting it out in remote areas, going nowhere for fourteen years. Suddenly, they became just like Special Forces.

We have been here before with Saddam in Iraq and Gaddafi in Libya. We know how that turned out. If Sachs is right, the US started the Syrian Civil War. It didn’t turn out well, so the US doubled down.

It’s happening again.

Biden wants to send money to the conquering Jihadists. Did we mention the US put this group, HTS, on the terrorist list?

Sachs thought the US couldn’t get Russia out, but they have. Now we have diversity Jihadists in power, and Joe Biden just gave a speech praising this opportunity to have a new free nation.

Biden said the US will send money to them for humanitarian reasons, of course.

Are the people in this administration all on drugs?

This won’t end well.

The Foreboding

“And we know they sent in the CIA to overthrow Assad,” Sachs told Joe Scarborough.

“The CIA and Saudi Arabia, together in covert operations, tried to overthrow Assad. It was a disaster. Eventually, it brought in ISIS as a splinter group to the jihadists that went in. It also brought in Russia.

“So we have been digging deeper and deeper and deeper. What we should do now is get out and not continue to throw missiles, not have a confrontation with Russia.

“Seven years has been a disaster under Obama, continuing under Trump. This is what I would call the permanent state; this is the CIA; this is the Pentagon wanting to keep Iran and Russia out of Syria, but there is no way to do that.

“And so we have made a proxy war in Syria. It’s killed 500,000 people and displaced 10 million. And I’ll say predictably so because I predicted seven years ago that there was no way to do this and that it would cause complete chaos.

Russia and Iran are out, and now the bankrupt US is stuck with terrorists in charge of Syria.

Watch:

Here is Jeffrey Sachs on Morning Joe explaining how Obama deployed the Brennan CIA in a regime change op to begin the Syrian Civil War to take out Assad that armed jihadists and created ISIS pic.twitter.com/ClQoSPZVYx — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 8, 2024

Uh Oh, Prisoners Are Free

Since Joe Biden admitted the US is very involved in the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, will he start shipping Syrians to the United States? The Jihadists who have overtaken Syria are releasing all the prisoners. Maybe Biden would like to evacuate them here. He has done it before.

People in prisons have no idea what happened, they’re being freed … but they’re hesitant since they don’t know what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/15SdDb7tJD — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 8, 2024

h/t Sua Sponte

