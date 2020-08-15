Biden ads call for an IMMEDIATE mask mandate

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala [comma-la] Harris have a series of coronavirus-focused ads set to launch.

One of ads calls for a nationwide mask mandate “starting immediately!” The ads are set to run throughout several significant swing states as the 2020 election gets closer.

One of the ads, titled “Ready to Lead,” calls for a national mask mandate “starting immediately” and will run across Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

“Joe Biden knows we need to listen to medical experts and take action now,” the voiceover states. “That starts by expanding testing, calling for mask mandates nationwide starting immediately, and producing more protective gear here at home.”

The ad lies, claiming President Trump failed to act but he – Joe – will get production of equipment up and running. The only problem is it is up and running.

It’s so transparently dishonest.

The ad:

Remember, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, we need a nationwide mask mandate. “It’s not about your rights.” If I, Joe Biden, want you to stand on your head and spit wooden nickels, you’re going to have to do it.

“It’s not about your rights,” Joe Biden says as he calls for a nationwide mask mandate. Those 5 words tell you everything you need to know about the Democratic ticket.pic.twitter.com/oJ99PIrggl — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 13, 2020

ANOTHER AD

Another promo is aimed at senior citizens, and it features Biden vowing to gather the “best medical experts and scientists to advise on our response.”

“And I will not abandon you,” Biden says in the ad, which shows him interacting with older Americans. The only ones who abandoned the elderly were the Democrats in blue cities who shuffled older virus sufferers off into nursing homes whether they had been in one or not, thus seeding the homes.

Watch if you can stand it:

