Senate Judiciary Chair to send a criminal referral on top FBI Intel chief in Russia hoax

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is sending a criminal referral on Bill Priestap to John Durham who is investigating the origins of the Russia hoax. He was a former counterintelligence chief to John Durham. That’s awkward.

Bill Priestap was one of five FBI employees who briefed the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2018, Graham said Friday. He accused the briefers of “completely whitewashing the truth about the reliability of the dossier.”

Ex-British spy Christopher Steele compiled second- and third-hand information into a dossier that appears to have been used by intelligence officials to spy on Trump’s campaign. The dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democrat rival.

None of the explosive allegations against Trump in the dossier were proven, and many have been disproven.

Graham’s committee released a partially-classified FBI interview with Steele’s primary source last month, further undermining the dossier’s credibility.

THE FIRST ONE TO ROLLOVER PERHAPS

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to willfully altering the content of an email.

He appears to have altered an email to claim that Trump campaign worker Carter Page was not a source for intelligence agencies. He was in fact a known CIA source. That lie enabled the FBI to secure the 3rd and 4th FISA spy warrants to spy on Trump’s campaign through Carter Page.

Clinesmith might know where some of the bodies are buried.

This is the beginning of the unraveling of the hoax and no one in the media will make mention of its importance:

Shocker — CNN and MSNBC largely ignore Kevin Clinesmith developments despite having a stable of Crossfire Hurricane, Mueller and CIA veterans https://t.co/i0jt8gedqF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 15, 2020