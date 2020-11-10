DOJ official who resigned, Richard Pilger, worked with the IRS to target Tea Party

The MSM is making hay with the resignation of Richard Pilger from the Bill Barr team. Pilger oversees election crimes. He wrote a seething letter of resignation from the directorship in which he claimed Bill Barr was interfering in the election process by calling for an investigation into credible claims of voter fraud.

However, Barr’s investigating to make certain our election process was secure and fair, devoid of fraud, is not political.

Pilger stepped down over Barr’s memo and the new policies, writing, “Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications… I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch.”

Pilger is the person who met with Lois Lerner as part of the Obama DOJ scheme to prosecute the Tea Party and other conservatives.

Pilger was in charge of voter fraud investigations at the DOJ at the time.

He is the same hack who colluded with Lois Lerner under Obama to target conservatives and tea party through the IRS.

At the time, the DOJ and the IRS were reportedly looking for ways to put the conservatives in prison.