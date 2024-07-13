Gossip Report: Jill & Hunter Would Rather See the WH Burn Than Leave

The McCain families are friends of the Bidens. Joe Biden supporter Meghan McCain now believes he must resign.

“Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months – but one way or another, he will not be President soon, and this is something his family should start coming to terms with since they all seem to be living in a severe level of delusion,” she posted last week.

“Super weird democrats would rather lose massively to Trump than admit Biden has a problem,” she wrote in another post.

In this week’s podcast, she compared his decline to her father, who died from cancer.

She also said that she’s hearing Hunter and Jill would rather see the White House burn down than leave.

If true, it confirms that everything they accuse Donald Trump of they are doing.