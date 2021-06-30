Biden aggressively whispered into his microphone again today



















When Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday to talk about infrastructure, he blathered about [imaginary] tax breaks. We won’t get any tax breaks. He took away the tax breaks Donald Trump gave us.

Dementia Joe creepily whispered it into the microphone.

President Biden whispers into microphone: “I think it’s time to give ordinary people a tax break. The wealthy are doing fine. No, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/dNIML2SFM8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2021

Biden’s handlers may want to work with him on some tricks to avoid the whisper-yelling. It gives off such an uncomfortable and unwell vibe. https://t.co/MH4X69DIR3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2021

