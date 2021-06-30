Biden aggressively whispered into his microphone again today

By
M. Dowling
-
1

When Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday to talk about infrastructure, he blathered about [imaginary] tax breaks. We won’t get any tax breaks. He took away the tax breaks Donald Trump gave us.

Dementia Joe creepily whispered it into the microphone.


