UN demands US taxpayers dole out reparations to African Americans



















Every year, the United States funds the United Nations with billions of taxpayer dollars. They then use that money against our interests. They hate us. It's insane.

In a recent example, the UN declared that the United States is systemically racist. They claim the US continues to violate the human rights of African-Americans and must distribute reparations in order to atone for past and current sins.

When the UN atones for all their sins, we’ll think about it. Why don’t they condemn China for the enslavement of the Uyghurs?

This is from the UN’s new report entitled, “Agenda towards transformative change for racial justice and equality.” This was the study that the United Nations launched after the death of George Floyd. The report was tasked with studying “systemic racism” in the United States.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is demanding the United States take “immediate, transformative action to uproot systemic racism.” We are hereby being ordered to “make amends for centuries of violence and discrimination… including through formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms.”

USING THE UN TO GET AN AGENDA THROUGH

Obama used the UN to get his extreme agenda through, or at least he tried. He did it on gun control, illegal immigration, climate change, and more. Joe Biden is trying to use the UN to force through reparations.

There were terrible things done to black Americans but they were done by other people at another time. Every nation has enslaved people. In fact, the word ‘slave’ comes from Slavic because they were the most commonly-used slaves. Egyptians used Jewish people as slaves.

In America, the Dixiecrats also forced through Jim Crow laws and they were horrendous laws from the mid-20th century, holding black people back. Again, it was a different time.

Leftists say we owed black people a debt and we do think it has been paid repeatedly. My family fought in the Civil War. People today owe no one today for slavery. It’s an absurd concept just meant to pave the way for the Leftist agenda.

The Left wants so much money in reparations, it could never be paid. It’s a very extreme and illogical position.

A NEW BILL TO FUND OUR ENEMIES

The House Appropriations Committee released a draft of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act this week.

It is awful.

It increases foreign aid spending by over 12 percent and diverts funding to the UN’s most radical programs (including the Human Rights body now demanding American reparations). Democrats want to send 62.24 billion abroad, more than even Obama spent.

As inflation devalues our currency, taxes are rising, businesses are closing, Biden is spending record amounts funding countries that hate us.

In addition to the funding for the UN, it will also go towards fighting “COVID” abroad, and it will “provide strong funding to address the climate crisis.” Oh, and it will “advance gender equity.”

It will pay into the United Nations’ wealth redistribution scheme — the Green Climate Fund, and increase funding to the UN Population Fund, a body that facilitates abortions abroad.

This is a disgusting thing for Biden to do. This administration cares nothing about Americans except to use us as an ATM for our enemies abroad.

