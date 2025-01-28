What the Iron Dome for America Executive Order Is About

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 that calls for developing a sweeping new missile defense system for the United States. It will include space-based interceptors.

The “Iron Dome for America” order directs the Pentagon to accelerate the development of defenses against hypersonic weapons and other advanced aerial threats. Trump’s order describes them as “the most catastrophic threat facing the United States.”

The U.S. initiative would need to be dramatically different in scale and capability over the Israel Iron Dome to defend the continent-spanning American territory against sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The US has worked on the technology since the 1980s.

The Iron Dome for America is about constructing a cutting-edge missile defense shield that costs tens — not hundreds — of billions of dollars, using space-based interceptors and other 21st-century tools that can fend off adversary attacks.

We must be able to destroy anything and everything our enemies throw at us.

China’s foreign minister issued a veiled warning to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, days before Mr. Rubio headed to Central America on a trip that would include a stop in Panama, where Mr. Trump complained that Beijing was controlling the Panama Canal.

