Biden’s definition of opening school according to Jen Psaki is to have more than 50% open and one day a week in school. That’s what they think is opening school.

Watch:

White House: Our goal is to have 50 percent of schools open by April 30, 2021 — “at least one day per week” pic.twitter.com/7VNpG9i0Sx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2021

Related