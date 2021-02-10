







As we reported yesterday, The WHO admits the Wuhan research mission WILL NOT reveal how the China virus from Wuhan jumped from animals to humans and are ALREADY dismissing some lab leak theories.

The 13-person team of international experts began their probe into the origins of the Wuhan pandemic a week ago. But, with superficial evidence, they are already dismissing some theories that the Wuhan virus was leaked by a Chinese laboratory.

Lead WHO investigator Peter Ben Embarek said their investigation, which is due to conclude within the next week, would not lead to a ‘full understanding’ of the origins of coronavirus.

BLAMING ITALY

Multiple Chinese outlets are blaming Italy for the virus, claiming they had it first.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said: Conflictingly, state-run news outlets in China are pinning the origins of the outbreak on Italy. Reality check: early accounts of a pneumonia-like virus in November & December 2019 were in Wuhan. But the #CCP silenced doctors and destroyed early COVID-19 testing kits.

It wasn’t so long ago that they were blaming U.S. soldiers, or Australians.

ARMED WITH LITTLE INFORMATION, THE WHO WILL NOT LOOK AT THE LAB

Embarek is as trustworthy as the bats that likely spread the China Wuhan virus.

He said: ‘We’re not going to come up with the ultimate full understanding of the origins of the virus, but it will be a good first step.’

But Embarek insisted he and his team had a ‘very frank’ discussion with Chinese scientists about the source of the pandemic.

They aren’t going to study the lab leak theory any longer. They decided it’s “extremely unlikely” it leaked from the lab. The China-friendly experts made this decision after a brief visit with the lying CCP. The Chinese communists had a year to clean up the evidence.

The panel also reported that it found no cases of the Wuhan virus before December 2019.

The claim contradicts a January State Department report. The report said the U.S. government has reason to believe researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology came down with Wuhan virus symptoms prior to the first known cases of the outbreak.

LOOKING AT ANYTHING BUT CHINA

The panel said it will now focus its future research efforts into three other theories that could explain how the Wuhan virus entered the human population, including whether frozen food products imported into Wuhan contained the Wuhan virus, whether there was a direct zoonotic spillover from bats to humans or whether an intermediary species was involved in the process.

What a farce.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is the organization Xi Biden and Bidenette Fauci got us involved with once again.

NSA: MOST CREDIBLE THEORY IS IT LEAKED FROM THE WUHAN LAB

