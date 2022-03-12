Biden Angry Whispers to House Dems at Their Retreat

Biden spoke at the House Democrats’ retreat in Philadelphia on Friday. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the retreat started late because Speaker Pelosi forced a vote on the $1.5 trillion Omnibus waste package no one read.

Democrats didn’t arrive until 2 a.m on Thursday.

They had to listen to and watch their feeble President speak like one in advanced stages of dementia.

I almost feel sorry for Democrats. This is the party of JFK.

CHOICE EXCERPTS FROM THE ADDRESS

“This is the United States of America, we can’t be the country where for mom to get her kid on the internet to be able to do their homework has to pull into the McDonald’s parking lot,” Biden said. “I mean for real. That’s what’s happening.”

He jumped on over to cattle because that’s how his mind works.

“This law’s gonna put an end to all of that, gonna put people in a much different position to be able to determine their own…their own judgments about when to sell their cattle, when they should…we’re just gonna change things,” Biden said.

“We’re just gonna change things,” he assured his loyal party members.

Later in his speech, Biden addressed the Russian stock market. He moved in creepily close to the podium which he grabbed for dear life. In an angry near-whisper, he claimed the Russian market will crash.

Yeah, no, the only thing crashing is Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.

“The moment it opens, it will be disbanded,” Biden said of the market. “Ya hear me? It will blow up.”

Watch:

Biden starts angrily whispering as he explains why Russia’s stock market is closed: “Ya hear me? It will blow up.” pic.twitter.com/PpdIn1jH2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

To be fair, here’s the full speech:

