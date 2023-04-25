Radicals Bussed to Montana Capitol to Rant Over Zooey Zephyr’s Censure

Police arrested seven troublemakers in Montana yesterday. They protested the censure of a trans lawmaker, Zooey Zephyr by disrupting the business of state. Rep. Zephyr’s censure means she can’t speak and hasn’t for three days.

Democrat state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a trans who is a biological male, attacked supporters of the bill protecting children from radical “gender-affirming care.” The trans rep said they would have “blood on their hands.”

“The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said, ultimately prompting a censure from the chamber.

The bill bars gender mutilation surgeries and hormone therapies for children.

Some organizer bussed the crowd into the Capitol in the very red state of Montana. Like most of these trained activists, they were likely compensated to take over the Capitol. I’m only speaking from knowledge of how it works in New York. The radical trans movement to transition children is national. it’s organized and funded.

The legislature should extend Zooey’s silencing for encouraging bussed-in radicals to storm the Capitol.

Zooey is a biological male who transitioned to transfemale. Zooey is from left-wing Missoula. The activists likely came from Missoula and possibly other states. Screaming radicals are usually astroturf warriors.

INSURRECTION: Trans activist insurgents have seized the Montana Capitol. Democracy and federalism is under attack. pic.twitter.com/kA26nNbWnR — @amuse (@amuse) April 24, 2023

Zo and Behold, it’s still America in Montana. Zooey’s censure continues. They didn’t cave as in Tennessee.

Scenes of multiple law enforcement agencies forcibly removing protestors from the House Gallery of the Montana State Capitol. #mtleg pic.twitter.com/qgqcdylKYe — Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) April 24, 2023

