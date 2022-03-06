A Craven McConnell Opposes Rick Scott’s Plan to Save the Country

Florida Senator Rick Scott penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal published on Thursday that criticized “Beltway Cowardice.” Rick Scott has an action plan that McConnell opposes although much of it is popular with Americans.

On Wednesday, Scott criticized [Democrat-lite] McConnell for opposing his action plan, mentioning the plan would require all Americans to pay income tax to reduce the deficit [that McConnell increased under his tenure as Senate leader]:

I have committed heresy in Washington. I’ve been in the Senate for only three years, and I have released an 11-point plan with 128 ideas on what Republicans should do after we win the coming elections and take control of the Senate and House. In the real world beyond the Beltway, Republicans and independents demand bold action and a plan to save our nation. They see no point in taking control of Congress if we are simply going to return to business as usual.

Scott pointed out that our country is going down. Now is the time to get the government under control. Democrats have taken over every pillar of society and will take us down.

We are losing this country. The militant left has seized control of the federal government, the news media, big tech, academia, Hollywood, the Democratic Party, most corporate boardrooms, and even some of our top military leaders. The elites atop our nation’s institutions are working hard to redefine America and silence their opponents. They want to end the American experiment and replace it with a woke socialist utopia, and we are sitting around watching it happen.

If we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to socialism, we don’t deserve to govern. Most Republicans in Congress agree, but many live in fear of speaking the truth in Washington. If you do, the Democrats will attack you and use it against you. Therefore, they tell us, it’s best to keep your head down, vote as directed, and be quiet. But Americans have never had more information than they do today. They demand and deserve the truth, and it’s time to give it to them.\

Scott violated the unwritten rules of the swamp.

I’ve been told there are unwritten rules in Washington about what you can and cannot say. You can’t tell the public that Social Security and Medicare are going bankrupt. You can’t talk about term limits, because, while voters want them, nobody in Washington does. You can’t talk about balancing the budget or shrinking the debt.

Scott notes that politicians in DC figured out how to disconnect the public from reality, making them think they can spend without limit.

Scott got in trouble for stating the obvious — “all Americans need to have skin in the game,” and pay something in federal taxes.

Explaining that he is a tax cutter, he said, “The change we need is to require those who are able-bodied but won’t work to pay a small amount so we’re all in this together. That means both free-loaders who abuse the welfare system and billionaires who pay lawyers and lobbyists to help them get around the tax laws. This may be a scary statement in Washington, but in the real world, it’s common sense.”

He added: “It’s hard to say which Biden policy has been the most corrosive for America, but paying people not to work is near the top. Disconnecting paychecks from work is cultural cancer. There is honor and dignity in work. I learned this growing up in public housing in a very poor family…”

He knows he will get more attacks for his plan but said “the American people are fed up.”

“Bring it on!”

NEW: A look at how voters feel about a handful of the objectives included in Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point "Plan to Rescue America." https://t.co/VHW6vuKOm3 pic.twitter.com/eLmE9Lkaej — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 2, 2022

