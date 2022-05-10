Breaking…Elon Musk to Reverse “Morally Wrong” Trump Ban

Elon Musk said the ban on Donald Trump was “morally wrong” and just plain “stupid”. He will reverse the Trump ban. Mr. Musk believes it was divisive and “alienated” half the country.
“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Mr. Musk, speaking virtually at a Financial Times autos conference.
Mr. Musk called the ban a “morally bad decision.” He said permanent bans undermine trust in Twitter.
“If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension—a temporary suspension—is appropriate, but not a permanent ban,” Mr. Musk said.
He said that banning Mr. Trump eventually would amplify the former president’s voice among the right.
“The former and potential future President should not be permanently banned by private corporate decree from what had been his primary communications platform,” said Musk in what is now a very controversial opinion.
It’s very divisive, and alienating the country is stupid.
Mr. Trump has said he was not planning to return to Twitter and was focused on his social-media venture called Truth Social.
Jack Dorsey shares his opinion.
The entire interview – go to 43:30:
Suppressing the “comments” of the President of the United States should be considered Treason. Actually Suppression of information or comment from any elected Official should be Treason!
I am a Libertarian. There is no such thing as Disinformation. Individuals need to learn what propaganda looks like. When all speech is allowed, The People can figure out who the Crackpots and Dangerous People are. I love hearing ffom Liberals since they constantly remind us how mentally ill and dangerous they really are. It’s great to listen to Jen Psaki constantly trying to restate what Traitor Joe actually said.