Breaking…Elon Musk to Reverse “Morally Wrong” Trump Ban

Elon Musk said the ban on Donald Trump was “morally wrong” and just plain “stupid”. He will reverse the Trump ban. Mr. Musk believes it was divisive and “alienated” half the country.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Mr. Musk, speaking virtually at a Financial Times autos conference.

Mr. Musk called the ban a “morally bad decision.” He said permanent bans undermine trust in Twitter.

“If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension—a temporary suspension—is appropriate, but not a permanent ban,” Mr. Musk said.

He said that banning Mr. Trump eventually would amplify the former president’s voice among the right.

“The former and potential future President should not be permanently banned by private corporate decree from what had been his primary communications platform,” said Musk in what is now a very controversial opinion.

It’s very divisive, and alienating the country is stupid.

Mr. Trump has said he was not planning to return to Twitter and was focused on his social-media venture called Truth Social.

Jack Dorsey shares his opinion.

The entire interview – go to 43:30:

