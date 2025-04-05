Illegal Aliens, Including Criminals & Terrorists, Are on SSA & They’re Voting

DOGE executive Antonio Gracias, the founder of Valor Equity Partners, joined the All In podcast on X and did a deep dive into the shocking findings of the numbers of illegal aliens put on government programs and who are voting. They found very bad people in the roles, including criminals and terrorists.

He found that 1.3 million of these illegal aliens are on Medicaid, and it’s just ramping. It’s just starting.

The people put on Social Security who don’t belong on it are draining a system that faces bankruptcy in under ten years.

They found that thousands were voting, and they only looked at a few friendly states.

“And we looked at the voter rolls and found that thousands of them were registered to vote in a handful of states. Then we went further with those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us.”

“If I hadn’t seen it in my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it. And so now the question we’re asking ourselves is, what do we do? We refer to some to prosecution that’s ongoing right now. We’re thinking through how to do it. And the reality is they have various kinds of status, and it’s a very detailed analysis, legally, they’re working through right now about how to deal with it.”

The problem is many of these people were allowed to come in legally based on very lax requirements. The questionnaire had four questions, and they were leading questions.

Something people definitely don’t know is that they had a very high suicide rate among agents during this time. Seventy border agents killed themselves over what they experienced.

Gracias couldn’t believe how many voted. “I’ve seen it. I’ve seen the data myself, and it’s more than a thousand in just a couple of states. I mean, it is shockingly bad. And this is the tip of the iceberg, guys. It’s the tip of the iceberg. It doesn’t include the 7.8 million people that ICE has that have come in illegally that know were here, and all the people that came illegally we don’t know are here. I mean, this is not a political issue. I want to be really clear about this. This is about America.”

Watch the entire podcast at this link. There is much more worth hearing, and it’s worth the time. One point Mr. Gracias made is that this is not a partisan issue. This is about America.

