Biden Backs Bill Gates’ Chemical Cloud to Block the Sun

Biden supports a plan to block sunlight, so if you have a vitamin D deficiency, stock up on those vitamins. Reportedly, 82% of black and 63% of Hispanic people have vitamin D deficiency. They need more sunlight.

And what about our crops? They need sunlight.

In a report released Friday by the White House, officials approved of a Bill Gates plan to fight global warming by blocking sunlight.

The Biden administration insists there is no definitive plan in place but it’s in the report and that’s enough to cause concern.

In 2022, the White House announced that it was funding a five-year-research plan to block the sun’s rays on Earth. Biden shouldn’t be allowed to make any decisions with his mental issues.

The plan includes increasing clouds over oceans and spraying crystal dust into the atmosphere to reflect the sun’s rays back to space.Bill Gates has reportedly financed the research of 60 scientists.

SOROS PUSHES THE SAME PLAN

Billionaire lunatic George Soros is also promoting a risk-filled new technology to fight “climate change.” It will block heat and light from the Sun to cool Earth’s global temperature and repair the solar system.

Soros touted the plan during his address at the Munich Security Conference in February.

According to Fox News, Soros claimed he discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from the planet’s surface. His idea is to use this technology to prevent ice sheets from melting. Otherwise, melting ice sheets could doom human civilization.

Gates and Soros are not scientists but they have a lot of money.

“I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments.”

“Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system,” he continued.

“He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the Earth.

“With proper scientific safeguards and in consultation with local indigenous communities, this project could help restabilize the Arctic climate system, which governs the entire global climate system.

The arrogance of these people who know so little about the sun. There are serious ethical questions and one nation shouldn’t decide this, certainly not Joe Biden.

Related