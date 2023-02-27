Soros Has a Plan to Block the Sun to Save Human Civilization

Billionaire lunatic George Soros is promoting a risk-filled new technology to fight “climate change.” It will block heat and light from the Sun to cool Earth’s global temperature and repair the solar system.

What could go wrong?

Soros touted the plan during his address at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday.

According to Fox News, Soros claimed he discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from the planet’s surface. His idea is to use this technology to prevent ice sheets from melting. Otherwise, melting ice sheets could doom human civilization.

“Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change,” Soros said.

“I wasn’t willing to accept that fate, so I tried to find out whether anything could be done to avoid it.

REPAIR THE CLIMATE SYSTEM

“I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments.”

“Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system,” he continued.

“He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the Earth.

“With proper scientific safeguards and in consultation with local indigenous communities, this project could help restabilize the Arctic climate system, which governs the entire global climate system.

“Unless we change the way we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures that will make large parts of the world practically unlivable.”

Sir David King, the former U.K. special envoy on climate change and chief scientific adviser, founded the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge University in 2019.

BILL GATES TOO

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has funded a project to study such a technology.

“The risks of solar geoengineering are poorly understood and can never be fully known,” dozens of scientists wrote in an open letter to governments last year, imploring them to prohibit the technology.

“Impacts will vary across regions, and there are uncertainties about the effects on weather patterns, agriculture, and the provision of basic needs of food and water.”

The Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) funded by Bill Gates at Harvard has begun in a small way. They’re planning to block the sun. It’s basically sun-dimming technology.

John Brennan also wants to block the sun.

IT COULD CAUSE CONSIDERABLE HARM BUT IT’S WORTH IT

A paper published by the Cambridge University Press investigated the ethics of geoengineering which they admit could cause considerable harm. They come to the conclusion that is it acceptable given the risk of global warming.

The conclusion states, “…this is a comparative conclusion; one that, read from another angle, is also consistent with the message of a great deal of climate politics. Even when considered alongside potential harms from climate engineering, the unintended harms caused by carbon emissions are a real and significant moral problem. Serious and rapid emissions reductions, therefore, remain the ultimate moral priority.”

Where do these people get the idea they can unilaterally block the sun? They have a God complex.

Related