Biden barred from intel because Donald J. Trump is still President

The office of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has confirmed that Joe Biden will not get any secure intel until the election is certified. He’s effectively banned even though he is moving ahead as if he was elected — with the help of the media.

“ODNI follows the statutory direction provided in the Presidential Transition Act, which requires ascertainment of the candidate by the administrator of GSA prior to supporting a potential presidential transition,” Ratcliffe’s office said in a statement to NBC News Tuesday. “ODNI would not have contact with any transition team until notified by the GSA administrator.”

GSA chief Emily Murphy still has not signed the office’s letter of ascertainment. The Act behind that action provides information and unlocks money used in the transition process.

Biden doesn’t need it yet since he is not the president yet.

Biden isn’t getting the President’s Daily Brief, and that is because he isn’t president yet.

Biden agreed.

“Access to classified information is useful, but I’m not in a position to make any decisions on these issues anyway,” said Biden. “It would be nice to have it, but it’s not critical.”

Meanwhile, the State Department is also not able to facilitate calls between Biden and the foreign leaders who are already starting to contact him until the GSA ascertains the election, according to the former vice president’s team.

That’s because Donald J. Trump is the president, and he’s not a lame duck.