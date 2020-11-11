Former CIA chief Brennan urges a ‘palace coup’ to oust the President now

Former CIA Chief John Brennan was on CNN last night urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and seize power.

Without any evidence, ex-CIA Chief and former communist sympathizer, John Brennan, urged Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to organize a “palace coup” against President Trump under the 25th Amendment. He claimed that Donald Trump will now be like a “cornered cat.”

“‘If Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out because he is just very unpredictable now,’ he (Brennan) added,” Brennan said.

He has no such concerns about senile Joe having the nuclear codes. Brennan said, “Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress continue to give Donald Trump a pass.” In other words, if a Republican supports the President, they’re giving him a pass.

Brennan presented no evidence for his comments.

Some might say a palace coup has been going on since 2016.

Watch:

Pres. Trump is “like a cornered cat…he’s going to lash out and the fact…that he has the powers of the presidency in his hands is quite worrisome.” Former CIA dir. John Brennan calls on VP Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Pres. Trump of his powers. pic.twitter.com/CyqFoSIoux — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 10, 2020