Biden Bashes “MAGAs” in Ever-More Dangerous Speeches

Listen to @POTUS speech again, and replace the term “MAGA Republican” with “Jew,” “Muslim,” “Black,” “Japanese,” or any other ethic, racial or religious group, and you’ll truly appreciate the tenor and terror of what you just heard. ~ Viva Frei

Joe Biden isn’t walking back his attack on 74 million Americans. He is doubling down on vicious verbal assaults of “MAGA Republicans” as if wanting to make America great is something to condemn. It’s bizarre, but it seems to work with all 36% of his supporters. He has a new nickname for Republicans. According to Joe, “MAGAs” are now “Trumpies” and “extreme right.”

It’s pathetic when a mentally-challenged man has the power he has and uses it to abuse half the country who voted for Donald Trump because he opposes making America great. Calling them Trumpies isn’t funny either, not when he’s trying to start an uprising. Biden and the Democrats are a threat to democracy.

Watch:

Biden refers to MAGA republicans as “The Trumpies” pic.twitter.com/I49hQZRzIe — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2022

As Rep. Boebert said, his language, calling Republicans a “threat to democracy” or “destroying democracy,” is dangerous. What he is saying is that disagreeing with him is a threat to democracy. It’s similar to the language of the narcissist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who thinks if you disagree with him, you disagree with science.

This is fascism. He’s saying that we are such threats that you can do anything you want to us. It could be one of his dog whistles to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

The threats to democracy are Biden and Democrats, flooding our streets with unvetted, anonymous foreigners, many bringing drugs. Five million nine hundred thousand foreigners have come in illegally. We have no idea if they are drug dealers, child sex traffickers, or terrorists. That is a threat to democracy.

Biden sends his toadies out to lie for him when he isn’t lying. Our enemies see all of this. That’s a threat to democracy.

Threatening and harassing the lives of Supreme Court Justices and their families is a legitimate protest in Joe Biden’s and Democrats’ minds, but a heckler upset with Biden’s vile speech is a “threat to democracy.

Watch:

JOE BIDEN, after a heckler was removed: “the guy out that door” is “destroying democracy” pic.twitter.com/CkZqa2WdBc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

First Biden started attacking MAGA Republicans in Congress as “destroying democracy”. Now, he’s accusing hecklers at his high school gym rallies of “destroying democracy”. “Destroying democracy” is simply code for “opposing Joe Biden” and that is some SUPER dangerous language! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 6, 2022

It is not hyperbole to say that our country is in the most dangerous place that it has been in the past few decades. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 5, 2022

Note that his definition of “not a MAGA Republican” is Republicans “I’ve been able to work with.” Oppose him, and you’re a threat to democracy. https://t.co/ySVA5cCNKc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 6, 2022

Everything a Republican does is a threat to Democracy, and all Republicans are Trumpies. Everything Democrats do, even spending $46 million to fund Republican candidates they think are weaker to help win their primaries, isn’t a threat. This is all insane and not normal, but it’s the new Democrats.

1) Hilarious;

2) Think she meant “raise” taxes;

3) But as they’ve already defined “extreme MAGA Republican as threat to our ‘Democracy,'” Biden’s position is raising taxes on middle class is threat to Democracy.

4) So every diff. in policy is now going to be threat to Democracy https://t.co/DyLGUBHVRQ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 3, 2022

