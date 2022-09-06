UK Prime Minister Described as a Pro-War “Globalist Marionette”

The Times of London published an article noting how “no white men” will hold a major office in the new government, set to be led by Liz Truss. Because this is who we are now in the West.

Can you imagine Nigeria celebrating no black men in major government office? pic.twitter.com/b3CkAvVy5z — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 5, 2022

The new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, not a white male, has said that Russian forces must be pushed out of “the whole of Ukraine” – and suggested this should include Crimea. In April, the Guardian accused Liz Truss’ position was “recklessly inflaming Ukraine’s war to serve her own ambition.”

She is pushing for war.

Her first day as a female on the job was spent calling Ukraine President Zelensky and arranging a visit. She opened her first speech as Prime Minister by talking about Russia and peddling the neocon narrative that “we cannot have security at home without security abroad.”

We gave her a day, but the decision is in, she’s no Margaret Thatcher. She’s a liberal who wants to push the war with Ukraine.

Jordan Schachtel called her a globalist marionette. He wrote on substack, “Think the American Uniparty is bad? Get a look at the Tories’ (U.K. Conservative Party) priorities in 2022. If their policies were a recipe, it would call for a gallon of communism topped with a sprinkle of “tax cuts.” Sadly, there is no real functioning political opposition in the U.K. The monarchy has long been stripped of all of its power, and Britain’s hubris-fueled rulers have become entirely detached from the interests of its constituency.”

It looks like that is happening here in the United States as well.

ALL CALL FOR WAR WITH FOOLS IN CHARGE AND NO MONEY

We have no one calling for peace. Where are the ladies in pink? What happened to Democrats? They want war and don’t care that they are destroying their own economies and their financial system. The world economy is being split between the West’s SWIFT system and China’s. China is expected to surpass the US economy by the decade’s end.

Global unrest has begun on farms and in businesses.

The sanctions, unsurprisingly, are destroying the West, not Russia, but the West doesn’t have a backpedal.

But, as we all go down with the ship, we can count all the non-white males in political office. Becoming racists is most important.

The idiots in our governments consistently undermine our prosperity and wellbeing by using bogus “crises” to implement policy goals, then when the policies generate the foreseeable negative outcomes, they blame the so-called “crisis” for what their “solutions” caused. https://t.co/beiLLlSzjb — Marjo Lightfoot (@marmadukebj16) September 6, 2022

The chain of causation for how sanctions came to be implemented begins with state officials in a minority of countries, like the UK and US, taking state action to implement the sanctions. The war is the claimed justification — not the “cause” — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 6, 2022

