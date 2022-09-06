Here Comes the New Push for Annual COV Shots by Pfizer Joe

The Wall Street Journal reports that the US [Democrats] plan to shift to annual COVID shots. They’re rolling out new Omicron booster shots that do not do much to address the current variant BA.5, which is what 88.5% of the people have.

According to the article, they will recommend extra doses “every several months.” The annual shots with recommendations for boosters will be similar to flu shots, but older or sicker people will be told to get them more frequently.

“Barring any new variant curveball,” said White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha, “for a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual Covid shot should provide a high degree of protection all year.”

Even though they don’t work as advertised, Joe Biden claims he beat Big Pharma.

The CDC thinks that because of the steady stream of recommendations for shots and boosters, you, the American public, might have gotten confused.

“The steady stream of recommendations to different groups may have confused some people, White House officials acknowledged.”

In other words, they think you are dumb and need to be manipulated.

The changed approach comes as newly authorized boosters from Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE and separately from Moderna Inc. roll out across the U.S., days after the CDC recommended their use.

The new shots are modified versions of the vaccines in use since December 2020, targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the ancestral strain of the virus that is the focus of the original vaccines.

NO SCIENTIFIC DATA

Dr. Marty Makary said, “NO scientific data” supports COVID booster shots. He said if the data comes in, he will tell people. Soon, we will hear that vaccines are mandated.

The prominent doctor strongly objects to giving them to young, healthy people. He sees no reason to put them at risk.

He does believe Paxlovid works.

