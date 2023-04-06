White House OKs Children Giving Consent for Sex Changes

We have a lot of sick puppies out there, folks. The White House officially endorses a young child giving consent for sex changes. That would include gender surgeries and puberty blockers. Parents and doctors would confer with the children. Those are the same doctors who find gender transitioning lucrative. They are the doctors in places like Boston’s Children’s Hospital who claimed they didn’t perform these mutilation surgeries and are now calling for more surgeries.

Children can’t give consent because they don’t have the experiences, maturity, abstract thinking, or awareness of the future that would be needed.

What these people are doing is Satanic.

KJP: “A child and parents” should be the ones to decide if children get sex change surgeries. pic.twitter.com/3NTDfdMYjQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

