Volodymyr Zelensky, A Dangerous Man for Our Times

Ukrainian President Zelensky is brave and fighting for his country during the war is admirable. Unfortunately, at the same time, he’s inciting a broader war that could lead to World War III.

“Zelensky incessantly demands that the US launch World War III, and for this, he’s been feverishly lionized as a mythic international savior figure,” says journalist Michael Tracey.

Zelensky is allegedly fighting for freedom for all of us.

STRANGE NEW DEMOCRACY

Zelensky imprisoned the leader of the opposition party. He just banned all political parties (11 of them) except his party. This will continue until martial law is ended. He stacked the courts and banned opposition media.

He leads one of the most corrupt nations in the world according to some reports. Zelensky himself has a lot of offshore accounts as noted in the Pandora Papers.

Zelenksy’s guilty of some serious revisionist history, claiming Ukraine helped the Jews during World War II. The opposite is true. He compared the war in Ukraine with the Holocaust which did not go over well as one might imagine. Zelensky made that comments after he demanded weapons from the Knesset.

Zelensky is also pretending Israel is anti-Ukraine because they’re forced into triangulating with Russia on the Syrian border. That is beyond absurd.

A PAWN OF THE DEEP STATE?

In an interview on Sunday with Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky said that if he had been accepted into NATO sooner, he wouldn’t have been invaded.

“If NATO members are ready to see us in the alliance, then do it immediately because people are dying on a daily basis,” he said, knowing this would start WW III.

“But if you are not ready to preserve the lives of our people, if you just want to see us straddle two worlds if you want to see us in this dubious position where we don’t understand whether you can accept us or not — you cannot place us in this situation, you cannot force us to be in this limbo.”

He says he was told he would not be a member of NATO, but publicly, it would be a different story.

“I requested them personally to say directly that we are going to accept you into NATO in a year or two or five, just say it directly and clearly, or just say no,” Zelensky said. “And the response was very clear, you’re not going to be a NATO member, but publicly, the doors will remain open,” he said.

POKING THE BEAR

If true, the US used him to poke the bear and set up Ukraine at the same time. Who knows if it’s true, but what is true is that Zelensky is trying to start WW III. He’s also dragging the US into the mud.

Zelensky keeps asking for a “no-fly zone”, knowing that it would pull NATO into a major war. It could escalate quickly and create the most volatile situation the world has known. Why people are pushing for war is stupefying. It’s very unpopular to take an opposing opinion, but the debate is what is needed.

The Ukrainian President assured the world that Russia wouldn’t attack and that wasn’t true. Now, his country is being destroyed and he might have prevented it by honoring the Minsk 2 agreement. Should we follow him into war?

According to Ben Sasse, we have to win at all costs:

Starting to get the impression that the US Senate is not interested in facilitating any kind of negotiated settlement @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/n8dt9kRw8N — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 21, 2022

If the economy crashes, we have NWO Joe to lead us into the future:

Related