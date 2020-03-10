Gov Newsom praises Trump & Pence & Hell didn’t even freeze over

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Trump Administration’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak Monday. He was baited by the media about some comments the President made, but the Governor had no interest in pursuing an attack on the President. Instead, he praised him and the Vice President for doing all he could hope for and following through.

Governor Newsom spoke with the President for quite a long time and he was more than satisfied.

“We had a private conversation,” Newsom said. Paraphrasing the President, Newsom said, ‘We’re gonna do the right thing’ and ‘You have my support. All of our support, logistically, and otherwise.’”

“He said everything that I could have hoped for,” Newsom added. “Every single thing he said they followed through on.”

Newsom also praised Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the White House’s Coronavirus task force.

Everything the President said has been consistent in helping and repatriating the citizens on the cruise ships.

