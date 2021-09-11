Biden booed at 9/11 memorial today

















After Biden’s horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which caused the deaths of 13 service members and 169 Afghans, some say he really had no business being at the 9/11 memorials.

Others who were at the 9/11 remembrance in New York City booed him. Watch as he takes off his mask and gets in a person’s face:

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Biden showed up for the requisite photo-op but only Donald Trump visited police and fire departments. This is what he wrote in a logbook, and he means it.

NYPD officer just sent me a photo of what Trump wrote in the logbook pic.twitter.com/hLEVKpKCBp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

It’s not likely they would want to see Joe anyway. He’s not their friend.

Biden left Americans and SIVs behind without any sign of remorse. His last act appears to have been okaying the droning of ten people, including seven children, seemingly for some good press.

