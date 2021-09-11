Republican governors will sue Biden over his unconstitutional vax mandate

















Republican governors plan to sue Joe Biden over his vaccine mandate which they see as very damaging to businesses. Biden is attempting to turn companies into an arm of the Democrat Party.

Republican governors are slamming the president over the yet-to-be-developed rule, declaring it an overreach and unconstitutional. It’s the most sweeping vaccine mandate the federal government has yet announced.

“Have at it,” the arrogant and lawless president retorted during a school visit Friday morning when a reporter asked if the new requirements constitute overreach and could be confronted with legal challenges.

Republicans who have threatened to sue include Governors Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Brian Kemp of Georgia.

“South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court,” Noem tweeted.

“I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration,” Kemp tweeted.

The Republican National Committee has also pledged to sue, although it said in a statement it won’t take legal action until Mr. Biden’s new executive orders go into effect.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price. Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

The ‘rule’ will be developed by OSHA, but this is a law, not a rule and only Congress creates laws.

The only jobs plan this Biden has is to ruin small businesses.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he will “pursue every legal option available” to stop Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement vowing to fight Joe Biden’s mandate:

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties.”

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Biden has no authority to require Americans inject themselves and said the mandate is “unconstitutional.”

“The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Arizona will not stand for Biden’s overreach.

Maybe it’s because they realize this is pure government overreach. Maybe it’s because they realize this will only make workforce shortages worse. Or maybe it’s simply a case of “rules for thee, not for me.” It’s hypocrisy and Arizona will not stand for it.”

Watch:

President Biden’s hypocrisy on the vaccine issue is just the latest example of him going back on his word. We knew he’d wreck this country, but I had no idea anyone alive could wreck it so quickly. pic.twitter.com/dAYzgKcuDE — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 10, 2021

Related















