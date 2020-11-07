Biden Bros: punching, kicking the police, bad singing, & bigotry

“This might not be obvious to everybody,” says the speaker in Seattle. She then went on to explain that you can share space with people of color and marginalized people if you keep your mouth shut. But then she shared the good news –You can lift your voices in ‘white-only spaces’ after you’ve learned something from the people of color and marginalized people.

Watch:

“You can share space with WOC and marginalized ppl and not center yourself in that space. You can be present in the space without centering your own ideas…When you are in a white-only space, that is when you lift your voice on our behalf.” #seattleprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ex4HIxjDRg — Yonder (@ItsYonder) November 7, 2020

But they sure can sing!

Yeah, that was great!

In New York City last night, about 300 Black Lives Matter formed a “Trump is over’ party with naked fountain dancing by one and kicking and punching the police by others.

Washington Square Park not waiting for the AP call pic.twitter.com/hB9nbhvhi6 — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 7, 2020

Riot cops just cleared Washington Square Park, arresting one person because he has a speaker playing Fuck The Police, and swinging batons at a teenager. Because the park closes at midnight pic.twitter.com/nrGDDEQYba — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 7, 2020

Diners were loving it:

Biden Bros are out every night:

Conspiracy theorists will call every act of determined resistance an act of “police provocateurs.” Want to see what a real police riot looks like? This is New York City. pic.twitter.com/bV4Z63oi6c — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) November 5, 2020