Biden Bros: punching, kicking the police, bad singing, & bigotry

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“This might not be obvious to everybody,” says the speaker in Seattle. She then went on to explain that you can share space with people of color and marginalized people if you keep your mouth shut. But then she shared the good news –You can lift your voices in ‘white-only spaces’ after you’ve learned something from the people of color and marginalized people.

Watch:

But they sure can sing!

Yeah, that was great!

In New York City last night, about 300 Black Lives Matter formed a “Trump is over’ party with naked fountain dancing by one and kicking and punching the police by others.

Diners were loving it:

Biden Bros are out every night:

