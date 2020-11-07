Biden claims a mandate & Hillary told him to “move really fast”

Basement Biden came out of his lockdown temporarily last night to claim he has a mandate for climate change and the abolishment of so-called systemic racism. He was careful to not declare victory, just proclaim imminent victory.

He declared a mandate before the vote count is complete.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race,” the Democratic presidential nominee said in a speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

And the former vice president, with his running Sen. Kamala Harris at his side, touted the record-breaking 74 million votes for the Democratic ticket and emphasized that “the people spoke loudly for our ticket.”

Biden claimed that the “record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions” has “given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism. They’ve made it clear they want the country to come together.”

The event, set up on a large stage in a parking lot, was first predicted to be a “victory speech,” complete with a fireworks show, but later scaled back to a brief “progress update” when Biden was not proclaimed winner of the presidential election Friday evening.

Let’s not forget that he will give amnesty to everyone here illegally, give them free healthcare, and he will stop all deportations immediately, for at least 100 days.

That’s it for the USA.

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi also declared the election a mandate.

Nancy Pelosi just called the election “a huge mandate” for Joe Biden. That is a rather curious statement given our ongoing monitoring of razor thin margins as well as the loss of seats in the House and the apparent failure to retake the Senate (despite record Democratic spending) — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 6, 2020

PELOSI: “I am so officially pleased with the outcome…His election is historic…President-elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead.” pic.twitter.com/lH3VNGQUMD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2020

If Republicans lose the Senate, it’s all over for the United States as a nation with a rule of law. It will officially usher in the United Socialist States of America. Once that happens, there is no turning back.

There are two contested senate seats in Georgia, and the Democrats are working hard on eliminating them which is easy to do with the loosey-goosey ballot checks and constant influx of mail-in ballots.

Hillary, confident of a win, told the Biden campaign to “move really fast.” Socialism is a destructive unpopular ideology and the only way to get it in is to fool the people just long enough.

Let’s not forget Nancy Pelosi’s relief bill wish list of socialist perks.

THE MOST COMPLETE LIST OF PELOSI’S DEMANDS

bail out the post office

pay off some portion of college loans

$2,000 for every American

limit ICE and border patrol

publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards

permanent paid leave

mandate a federal minimum wage of $15

rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules

no voter ID and approval of anonymous ballot harvesting throughout the nation

require early voting, online registration, vote by mail, and same-day voting (aka voter fraud)

provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining

a full offset of airline emissions

climate change study on aviation

restricting colleges from providing information about illegal aliens

money for Planned Parenthood

the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights

double the endowment for the arts to $300 million

Reinstatement of Obamaphones

digital dollars

Funding for NOAA

$100 million for NASA

$278 million for IRS

On page 127, the Institute for Museum and Library Services is given $500,000,000 “respond to coronavirus” by granting States, museums, territories, and tribes “to expand digital network access, purchase tablets, and other internet-enabled devices, for operational expenses, and provide technical support”.

Earmarked for an ambiguous “Construction and Environmental Compliance and Restoration,” the bill grants $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus” on page 18.

$35 million for the Kennedy Center

$300M for Migration and Refugee Assistance

E xtends immigrant visas and work permits

On page 119, Gallaudet University is granted $7,000,000 “to help defray expenses (which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance learning, faculty and staff training, and payroll)”.

Howard University receives $13,000,000 for similar open-ended expenses on page 123. Howard’s endowment fund currently stands at $692,800,000.

Blocks denying funds to sanctuary cities

Expands wind and solar tax credits

On page 88, the “Ryan White HIV/AIDS program” receives an additional $90,000,000, according to language in the bill.

and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.

READ IT YOURSELF:

