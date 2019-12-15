Biden brutally heckled, MSM paints a false picture

Joe Biden was heckled over his son’s past by someone from Infowars. While we don’t approve of heckling, we also don’t approve of Joe lying and calling the President every name imaginable.

Notice in this clip that Joe has a very small crowd in attendance. That’s not how it looks in the mainstream media.

I love America! Infowars disrupts Sleepy Joe’s shindig! That’s a lie!

Your son is a crack head! pic.twitter.com/XFs7MciGZQ — OK BOOMER⚙️SUPER GOOGLER[4K] (@BOOMER4K) December 15, 2019

The media made it seem as if he had a big crowd and handled it well. Watch the clips and you decide.

The media posted clips of people gathered close around him and they only showed what they wanted you to see in our humble opinion.

One of his lies during this speech was taking credit for rounding up votes for the Recovery Act, Obamacare…

“We need someone with the proven ability to bring people together, and do the hard work of getting legislation passed,” Biden told the crowd Friday. “I’ve done that! I’ve done that before, finding Republican votes for the Recovery Act, Obamacare – helping keep us from falling into a great depression.”

He also blamed the President for the murders in San Antonio by a lunatic.

‘This man represents Donald Trump very well. He’s just like Donald Trump,’ said Biden, responding to a heckler at his Texas meeting. His campaign team sees Texas as crucial to securing the Democratic nomination https://t.co/w7EMtbeQlT pic.twitter.com/0ifNkrgfEG — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2019