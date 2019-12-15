Fox goes full Never Trump! Wallace lets Schiff run his show

Far-left Democrat Chris Wallace interviewed Adam Schiff and James Comey on Sunday and Wallace let Schiff run wild. There was no pushback, no tough questions, nothing.

FIRST THE POLL

To start off, Fox News published a Fox News poll stating the President’s approval is under 50% and 54% of voters want Donald Trump to be impeached.

The poll, conducted Sunday through Wednesday, also finds 50 percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, 4 percent say impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeaching him altogether.

Most Democrats (85 percent) favor impeaching/removing Trump from office, while most Republicans (84 percent) are opposed. A new high of 45 percent of independents favor impeachment, up from 38 in late October.

Overall, 53 percent of voters believe Trump abused the power of his office, 48 percent think he obstructed Congress, and 45 percent say he committed bribery.

WALLACE TURNS HIS SHOW OVER TO SHIFTY SCHIFF

Adam Schiff had the floor during the softball Wallace interview. Wallace turned the show over to him to lie, obfuscate, and sell Americans a bill of goods.

Schiff tells Chris Wallace he was unaware of errors and omissions in FBI use of FISA process. Bunk. The much-derided Nunes memo, which Schiff strongly disputed at the time, called attention to these very abuses. Most media, of course, echoed the Schiff version, scoffed at Nunes. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 15, 2019

Wallace let Schiff attack the President to the Fox audience which is primarily comprised of Trump supporters. There was NO pushback despite Shifty’s lying.

COMEY, THE DIRTY COP

Comey only admitted to errors. He thinks it’s fair to say the FBI gave false information to the FISA court.

Jim Comey had said he was vindicated by the FISA report but the Inspector General, Mike Horowitz said no one was vindicated. Comey’s excuse for that is it depends “on how we understand the word.” He’s another snake — it depends what the meaning of ‘is’ ‘is’, said Bill Clinton.

Pam Bondi responded to Comey:

