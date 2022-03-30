Great Reset Bank Chief Warns “Entitled Americans” of Food Shortages and High Inflation

The president of BlackRock investment firm Rob Kapito warned at a conference that an “entitled generation” must brace for the shock of shortages and higher inflation.

Just so you know, BlackRock is a Great Reset firm and Biden is managing our decline, something Obama set in motion.

AMERICANS DESERVE THIS BECAUSE WE ARE ENTITLED?

As for the “entitled generation”, most Americans have to work damn hard for everything they get. Kapito is worth $400 million but the average American is “entitled”?

Experts warn Americans will pay an EXTRA $433 a month for basic goods this year.

He said we will face the shock of goods shortages for the first time in our lives as supply chain disruptions continue to spur high inflation.

“For the first time, this generation is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want,” BlackRock co-founder Rob Kapito said at an energy conference in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

“And we have a very entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice,” added the entitled 65-year-old Kapito.

I “would put on your seat belts because this is something that we haven’t seen,” said Kapito. He blamed a shortage of workers, energy, and agricultural supplies for soaring ‘scarcity inflation’.

And who caused that? Let me guess. Biden?

THE GREAT RESET AND THE MANAGED DECLINE OF THE US

This will seriously damage the middle class. Biden might not know what is really going on, but his handlers do. They are deliberately destroying us, probably to pave the way for The Great Reset. Biden has already indicated he is moving toward The Great Reset and even adopted their slogan — build back better.

Many believe this is the ‘managed decline’ that Barack Obama put in motion.

The top-ranking Republican member on the House Budget Committee said President Joe Biden’s proposed $5.8 trillion 2023 budget makes every crisis the American people are facing worse.

Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri told Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young during a Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill that “alarm bells” were already going off when she testified last year.

The crises were piling up at that time due to Biden’s policies.

“So now we have President Biden’s fiscal year ’23 budget, a proposal that deliberately makes every crisis American families are facing, because of President Biden and the one-party Democrat rule in Congress, that much worse,” the congressman said.

Watch:

President Biden’s FY23 budget makes every single crisis that the American people are facing much worse. pic.twitter.com/yDxzmkut6y — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) March 29, 2022

Related