Chris Wallace Tells Us Why He Really Left “Unsustainable” Fox

Chris Wallace who recently left “Fox News Sunday” is on CNN streaming which has a teeny audience. Allegedly, he said a few months ago he was sorry he left Fox. That was then, but now he’s insulting the network and their star. Wallace was interviewed by The New York Times this week and slapped around Fox and Tucker Carlson.

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” he said of his decision to leave Fox News. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

To him, the truth is J6 was an “insurrection” (with no one bringing weapons). But to most Americans, it was a riot by a relatively small number of people in attendance. How many even care any longer?

We knew this when he left. He’s probably trying to resurrect interest in J6.

WALLACE WAS “UNSUSTAINABLE”

Batya Ungar-Sargon, the deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, slammed former Fox News host Chris Wallace for calling out his former network and saying his time there became “unsustainable,” The Hill reports.

Ungar-Sargon told Hill TV’s “Rising” on Monday that Wallace’s stance is inconsistent as other outlets, including Wallace’s current employer CNN, have also been plagued by controversy.

For Wallace to “leave Fox, which is the number one show viewed by Democrats, by the way, for CNN plagued by scandal, plagued by actual journalistic ethical violations to me, I just see this as not really worthy of respect,” Ungar-Sargon said.

Wallace, who corrupted a presidential debate in 2016, said that he spent “a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job.”

Wallace, a leftist talking head who once said AOC’s Green New Deal is a heck of a good idea, was “so alarmed by Mr. Carlson’s documentary ‘Patriot Purge’ — which falsely suggested the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a ‘false flag’ operation intended to demonize conservatives — that he complained directly to Fox News management.”

That’s not what I got out of it. Some did believe that but the film was simply an attempt to tell the other side of the story. The Carlson movie seemed to suggest it was a riot that was later exaggerated and used to demonize conservatives. Some believed there were leftist plants stirring the crowd. Watch it and see what you think.

THE ENVIRONMENT COULDN’T SUSTAIN HIM

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

“Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point,” he said. “I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”

“I wanted to get out of politics,” he said. “Doing a Sunday show on the incremental change from week to week in the Build Back Better plan began to lose its attraction.”

It looked like he left on good terms. He said he was sorry to leave and was ready for a new adventure. Fox wrote a nice goodbye in a statement.

But now he’s insulting them after they paid him millions of dollars for years. He was never very impressive and should be grateful.

Related