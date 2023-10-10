Biden Calls for “Urgent Action” in Israel as Middle Easterners Flood US Borders

By
M Dowling
-
6
79

According to John Kirby, the US said today that they will help Israel with appropriate weapons and ammunition. This is concerning since we don’t have money. He also signaled potential involvement in the war. This is as Middle Easterners flood the US border. Border Patrol hopes we’re not next.

This administration is incompetent and shouldn’t be in charge of foreign policy.

Turkish President Erdogan questions US presence. He’s undoubtedly worried about escalation.

“What is America’s aircraft carrier doing in Israel? It will start to carry out very serious massacres, thereby striking, destroying Gaza,” he said.

“White House staffers are now reporting that Joe Biden is mixing up the wars in briefings … He keeps bringing up Ukraine when they’re talking about Israel,” Jack Posobiec reported.

Biden spoke today. He should be nowhere near a mic, much less a war. He’s going to ask “Congress to take urgent action.” What does that mean as our borders are open?

He said he “stands ready to bring in additional assets as needed.”

Biden’s worried about Israel’s security, and our borders are wide open.

Biden’s trying to act tough; everyone knows he’s a complete fool. He told another version of his fake story about meeting with Golda Meir. He usually says the meeting took place during the six-day war. He was a law student, not a senator, during the six-day war in 1967, and Golda Meir wasn’t Prime Minister. So, today, he conveniently changed the story and said it was during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

How perfect. He ended with a fake story.

As usual, he refused to answer questions.

We must not get into war with Iran with this man and his Marxist advisors in charge. They’re going to destroy the country and possibly the world.

Biden is an incompetent traitor, and he has no credibility.

Hezbollah warns Israel that they are coming. The situation in Israel is very serious, but Israel can handle this.

Our situation here in the USA is very serious also. They’re here, too, and probably have cells ready to launch.

video via The Gateway Pundit

 

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
5 minutes ago

How can Israel need any more weapons than we already gave them? The Gaza is 5 x 25 miles, 2 million people, Israel has the whole place mapped out and at its mercy. Let’s not have any retaliatory atrocities.

0
Reply
tnt
Guest
tnt
19 minutes ago

Shoot and kill all the sand n i ggers I will more then happy to help.

0
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
39 minutes ago

Caroline Glick always tells it like it is. She describes what the media hasn’t revealed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsKLUmyVi0U

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
54 minutes ago

What troubled me was when he said ‘democracies’ follow the ‘laws of war’. When there are dead Gazans in the street will he do as every prior president and exert extreme pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

-1
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Greg

That could be why he’s getting involved, to control Israel or to hit Iran. He said he’ll ask Congress to take action and you have a Congress full of war hawks, so I think the latter might be the case. Either choice is bad.

0
Reply
tnt
Guest
tnt
17 minutes ago
Reply to  Greg

Israel already said it’s to late for peace they will soon turn Fakestine into rubble .

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz