Biden Calls for “Urgent Action” in Israel as Middle Easterners Flood US Borders

According to John Kirby, the US said today that they will help Israel with appropriate weapons and ammunition. This is concerning since we don’t have money. He also signaled potential involvement in the war. This is as Middle Easterners flood the US border. Border Patrol hopes we’re not next.

WATCH: Fox News's Bill Melugin reports on the thousands of illegal aliens from Middle Eastern countries that "have a nexus to terrorism" that have been arrested on the southern border. Reports Border Patrol Agents have told him after seeing the attacks in Israel, "I hope we're… pic.twitter.com/rk3b0MlQAa — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 10, 2023

This administration is incompetent and shouldn’t be in charge of foreign policy.

Turkish President Erdogan questions US presence. He’s undoubtedly worried about escalation.

“What is America’s aircraft carrier doing in Israel? It will start to carry out very serious massacres, thereby striking, destroying Gaza,” he said.

“White House staffers are now reporting that Joe Biden is mixing up the wars in briefings … He keeps bringing up Ukraine when they’re talking about Israel,” Jack Posobiec reported.

Biden spoke today. He should be nowhere near a mic, much less a war. He’s going to ask “Congress to take urgent action.” What does that mean as our borders are open?

He said he “stands ready to bring in additional assets as needed.”

Biden’s worried about Israel’s security, and our borders are wide open.

Biden’s trying to act tough; everyone knows he’s a complete fool. He told another version of his fake story about meeting with Golda Meir. He usually says the meeting took place during the six-day war. He was a law student, not a senator, during the six-day war in 1967, and Golda Meir wasn’t Prime Minister. So, today, he conveniently changed the story and said it was during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

How perfect. He ended with a fake story.

As usual, he refused to answer questions.

We must not get into war with Iran with this man and his Marxist advisors in charge. They’re going to destroy the country and possibly the world.

Biden is an incompetent traitor, and he has no credibility.

This is how you destroy a country from the inside out. This is treason from the White House. How many are terrorists? pic.twitter.com/b5UmWvVV0U — Uncensored USA (@CarlosSimancas) October 10, 2023

Hezbollah warns Israel that they are coming. The situation in Israel is very serious, but Israel can handle this.

Our situation here in the USA is very serious also. They’re here, too, and probably have cells ready to launch.

video via The Gateway Pundit

Related