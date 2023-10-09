The next sleeper cell is in the United States, planning the next terror attack. We have accepted a grave national security risk as part of daily life – our non-existent borders. The United States has allowed nearly 8 million unvetted people to enter the country and disappear into the interior. It took 19 terrorists to plan and execute 9/11.

Secretary Mayorkas has put the country at grave risk. Only our enemies want us to keep the borders open, and we oblige. Those enemies are in the United States, the Oval Office, the UN, and various communist countries like Cuba and Venezuela.

GENERAL KELLY WARNED THE BORDERS WERE AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT IN 2014

On February 7, 2017, in testimony before Congress, then-DHS Secretary John F. Kelly, a Democrat, said, “As a nation, control of our borders is paramount. Without that control, every other form of threat—illicit drugs, unauthorized immigrants, transnational organized crime, certain dangerous communicable diseases, terrorists—could enter at will. ..Achieving this priority begins with physical obstacles like a border barrier and supporting infrastructure and surveillance capabilities.”

In July of 2014, Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, then-commander of U.S. Southern Command, said the borders present an “existential threat.”

“In spring hearings before the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, Kelly said that budget cuts are “severely degrading” the military’s ability to defend southern approaches to the U.S border. Last year, he said, his task force was unable to act on nearly 75 percent of illicit trafficking events. “I simply sit and watch it go by,” he said. But the potential threats are even greater. Kelly warned that neglect has created vulnerabilities that can be exploited by terrorist groups, describing a “crime-terror convergence” already seen in Lebanese Hezbollah’s involvement in the region,” Kelly said.

He claimed they could only address 5% of the needs at that time.

A GLIMPSE INTO TERROR OPERATIONS IN THE US

In the past, we got information on potential sleeper cells, and there were investigations. It’s not likely anything has gotten better.

Using Social Media

In 2020, the FBI, IRS, and HSI seized 150 cryptocurrency accounts and laundered funds going to Hamas. Altogether, including ISIS and al-Qaida, U.S. authorities seized millions of dollars, over 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites, and four Facebook pages, all related to the criminal enterprise.

The Sleeper Cell

A Muslim man in New York City and another in Michigan were arrested and charged with plotting attacks on U.S. soil and in Panama in 2017. The two suspects are accused of being “’sleeper’ agents” for Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization. The Department of Justice statement is on this link. The terrorists were in the process of looking for targets.

Hezbollah’s US Used Car Business

Politico’s Josh Meyer wrote a bombshell investigative report in 2017 alleging that Barack Obama ignored Hezbollah’s criminal drug operations in the United States to secure the Iran deal. His article was immediately smeared as right-wing. Left-wing Politico and left-wing Josh Meyer don’t fit that definition, and Meyer used high-level sources.

One of the authorities that Meyer interviewed was the supervisor in charge of the ATF operation. His job was to investigate and bring these terrorists to justice. Derek Maltz didn’t point fingers at any administration and stuck with facts.

Derek Maltz spoke out about Iran’s Hezbollah operation in the used car business in 2018. Hezbollah, like Hamas, is an Iran terrorist proxy.

We have used car businesses nationwide that support terrorist groups like Hezbollah. Even though the DEA, working with their inter-agency partners, had success with this investigation under Project Cassandra in 2011, it was disbanded since Iran was considering the Obama nuclear deal.

“This global trade-based terror finance scheme needs to be shut down! We need a unity of effort with full information sharing regarding national security and public safety matters,” Mr. Maltz wrote in 2018.

Iran Told Us They’re Here

In early 2017, Islamic Republic strategist Hasan Abbassi explained the destructive potential of Iran’s hidden army within the US.

Many potential enemies are flooding our non-existent borders. Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Cubans, and Venezuelans, come through in large numbers. Every terrorist nation in the world is represented in our illegal immigrant population.

Five U.S. senators penned a letter to the head of Homeland Security, urging him to take immediate action on a rising threat they say involves over 18,000 illegal Chinese immigrants that crossed into the U.S. this year.

