Biden Calls Into Mike & Joe Sounding Like the Mad Hatter

By
M DOWLING
-
1
44

Jill said we deserve a commander-in-chief who serves integrity, wisdom, and character. While she’s working an audience, he’s calling into Joe Scarborough’s show, sounding deranged.

Biden called into Mika and Joe’s Democrat Party show. He didn’t sound very fit. Biden seemed to be turning pages for his pre-written script.

He told the “suckers and losers” lie again.

He’s incoherent.

Biden started screaming. He dared a Democrat to run against him. He thinks he’s giving everyone a fair shot while he destroys the middle class, as he pretends he’s not one of the elites.

BIDEN: “The American public is not going to move away from me, as the average voter. And again, I’m here for two reasons, pal! One, to rebuild the economy for hard-working middle-class people, give everyone a shot, just a straight shot, everybody gets a fair chance! Number one. Number two, remember all this talk about how I don’t have the black support? Come on, give me a break. Come with me, watch! Watch!

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elite (or leak?). No, I’m not talking about you guys, but the elites in the party, who, they know so much more. But if any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Go ah…announce for president. Challenge me at the convention.  ”

ABOUT THAT TESTING

Biden said he had a neurological test because people were making him feel bad about himself. Joe claims he tests himself. This interview doesn’t explain the nine times the Parkinson’s expert showed up at the White House.

BIDEN: “Look, um, I had, before, I was feeling so badly before the debate, when I came back, I had, they tested me for, I thought maybe I had COVID, maybe there was something wrong, I had an infection or something. They tested me, they gave me those tests, I was clear, but look, I had a bad night. But the fact of the matter is, look at what I’m doing, I mean, let me put it this way, if there was something that was wrong that night, it’s not like it’s (inaduable) that’s one night and goes away.

“That’s why I’ve been out, I’ve been testing myself, been testing everywhere I go, going out and making the case. The night of the debate, I went out, I was out until 2:00 in the morning, that very night! That very night! It drives me nuts, people talking about this!”

It doesn’t take much to get him worked up.

He might have a tremor:

Joe’s a madman.

He’s not going anywhere. He got those 81 million votes.

Rambling Joe said the average voter wants him.


