Biden Calls Into Mike & Joe Sounding Like the Mad Hatter

Jill said we deserve a commander-in-chief who serves integrity, wisdom, and character. While she’s working an audience, he’s calling into Joe Scarborough’s show, sounding deranged.

JILL BIDEN, ED.D.: “You deserve a commander-in-chief who serves with integrity and wisdom and character!” Who is Nurse Jill describing? That’s not Crooked Joe! pic.twitter.com/FMJlF6MtBh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Biden called into Mika and Joe’s Democrat Party show. He didn’t sound very fit. Biden seemed to be turning pages for his pre-written script.

You can literally hear Biden fumble with the pre-written scripts his handlers gave him to read. Not a good look, Crooked Joe! pic.twitter.com/MZtmhgVBNN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

He told the “suckers and losers” lie again.

In an incoherent tirade, a screaming and angry Crooked Joe repeats the debunked suckers and losers hoax but this time absurdly claims he was with President Trump when he supposedly said it (President Trump never said it, and Joe was not there) pic.twitter.com/7wWWJ33B5K — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2024

He’s incoherent.

BIDEN: “I am not letting up a little bit and by the way, you know, you know, France registered, uh, you know, I, look, you talk about Europe…” pic.twitter.com/YeRuWhlPV7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Biden started screaming. He dared a Democrat to run against him. He thinks he’s giving everyone a fair shot while he destroys the middle class, as he pretends he’s not one of the elites.

BIDEN: “The American public is not going to move away from me, as the average voter. And again, I’m here for two reasons, pal! One, to rebuild the economy for hard-working middle-class people, give everyone a shot, just a straight shot, everybody gets a fair chance! Number one. Number two, remember all this talk about how I don’t have the black support? Come on, give me a break. Come with me, watch! Watch!

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elite (or leak?). No, I’m not talking about you guys, but the elites in the party, who, they know so much more. But if any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Go ah…announce for president. Challenge me at the convention. ”

ANGRY OLD MAN STARTS SCREAMING INTO THE PHONE: “CHALLENGE ME!” pic.twitter.com/EqtcusZfbf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

ABOUT THAT TESTING

Biden said he had a neurological test because people were making him feel bad about himself. Joe claims he tests himself. This interview doesn’t explain the nine times the Parkinson’s expert showed up at the White House.

BIDEN: “Look, um, I had, before, I was feeling so badly before the debate, when I came back, I had, they tested me for, I thought maybe I had COVID, maybe there was something wrong, I had an infection or something. They tested me, they gave me those tests, I was clear, but look, I had a bad night. But the fact of the matter is, look at what I’m doing, I mean, let me put it this way, if there was something that was wrong that night, it’s not like it’s (inaduable) that’s one night and goes away.

“That’s why I’ve been out, I’ve been testing myself, been testing everywhere I go, going out and making the case. The night of the debate, I went out, I was out until 2:00 in the morning, that very night! That very night! It drives me nuts, people talking about this!”

It doesn’t take much to get him worked up.

Joe Biden talks to Joe and Mika on Morning Joe. He wants us to look at his career. Refer to the thread on my pinned post. It explains alot about Dark Brandon. pic.twitter.com/8N85wbyRB1 — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) July 8, 2024

He might have a tremor:

Why is Biden’s hand shaking? https://t.co/ymZIkirkFZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

Joe’s a madman.

Biden is rambling like a cognitively declining madman — yikes! pic.twitter.com/m7DCK7DFZt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

He’s not going anywhere. He got those 81 million votes.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN: “I am not going anywhere!” pic.twitter.com/Pa1VAVifZu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Rambling Joe said the average voter wants him.

BIDEN: “I wanted to make sure I was right that the average voter out there still wanted Joe Biden, and I’m confident they do!” pic.twitter.com/lydjC1MsKK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024