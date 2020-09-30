Biden campaign ad indicts a young man facing a murder trial

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Sleepy Joe Biden put up a campaign ad accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist. There is NO evidence he is, none. Rittenhouse is facing a trial months from now for the deaths of two rioters and the wounding of another. He says it is self-defense and video evidence suggests it is.

To put out an ad convicting him in the public domain is immoral and Rittenhouse’s attorneys say it’s also defamation. They are preparing a lawsuit.

Rittenhouse attorneys are already suing FB for claiming Kyle Rittenhouse is a mass murderer. Now they are suing Biden “or falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha.”

That is an obvious and blatant lie meant to convince people that white supremacists are the people rioting and looting throughout the nation.

The lawsuit will go on well beyond the election so Democrats don’t care that it’s a lie. It will get the effect it wants. That is who they are now.

Is this still America where people are innocent until proven guilty?

This is what went on in the debate last night. Wallace presented the Charlottesville lie as if it was a fact. He told Trump to disown the KKK and white supremacists which he has done many times but did not ask Biden to reject antifa or BLM.

