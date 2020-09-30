Wallace wants Trump supporters to ‘stay calm’ as Joe’s peeps burn down the Republic

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government,” Jefferson said, “I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

As we have documented on this website, the violence and looting is coming from the leftists, but last night Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump to tell his supporters to ‘stay calm” and “not to engage in any civil unrest.”

It is clear that Wallace is drawing equivalence here when in fact it’s almost all coming from the left. Trump wanted to know who he was talking about and Wallace mentioned the Proud Boys. They appear to be a militia who won’t start anything, but they will protest and engage if attacked. Trump said they stand back and stand by.

Watch:

Biden never had to call out his supporters — antifa and BLM. In fact, he said antifa is just an idea not an organization.

This is known as gaslighting.

Antifa is an idea????

BIDEN: “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.” TRUMP: “Oh, you gotta be kidding me!” pic.twitter.com/CnYbeBpj0j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

Why not ask the President to disavow heart attacks? The US media is fiddling while the Republic burns under the Democrats and their supporters — mostly antifa and BLM.

The corporations controlling the media are perfectly content to let the USA burn down. It’s not a problem.

The Proud Boys are nothing like antifa and BLM. The equivalence is false.

Where was Wallace when Biden refused to use the words law and order? Why didn’t Joe disavow the real rioters and looters? I think we know.

Biden’s supporters are the violent lunatics:

ANTIFA is an organization, NOT an idea. Joe Biden won’t protect you from this group which calls to: “Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes.” “Destroy your enemy.” HORRIFYING @Project_Veritas video ⬇️pic.twitter.com/mD21FiD6jt — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 30, 2020

HERE’S AN EXAMPLE OF THE MERE IDEA

Overnight on 28–29 Sept., #antifa rioters gathered in north Portland & violently attacked cops. One officer was sent to hospital & 5 were sprayed w/chemical. One of the “medic” cars was driving erratically & had a gun inside. Those arrested carried knives. https://t.co/leb1fHsAsh pic.twitter.com/cTqmjzOZZU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2020