Biden Campaign Shows Up at Trump’s Trial to Weaponize It More

Don’t doubt this trial is weaponized as part of a political campaign. The judge is conflicted, the jury was selected from a nearly 90% Democrat pool, and the prosecutors have sworn to get Trump. As if that isn’t enough, the witnesses are notorious liars, one a thief as well.

Additionally, there is no crime here, and the judge said the jurors don’t have to agree on a predicate. That’s what Leverentiy Beria used to do – show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime. In the US, you are not supposed to look for crimes or create one without any evidence. Never mind that the statute of limitations passed.

Biden sent his campaign to rant outside the Manhattan courthouse as if that wasn’t obvious. Donald Trump’s attorney explains in this clip, followed by Jason Miller.

Politics has nothing to do with it? Watch Jason Miller, a Trump aide.

Trump’s senior advisor Steven Cheung.

BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN OUTSIDE THE TRIAL BOMBED

Biden’s campaign is outside the courthouse, almost drowned out.

Biden’s administration set up a presser with lunatic actor Robert DeNiro, who had his face wrapped up in an N95 mask.

De Niro is unhinged. He had no problem with Democrat protesters and rioters. You can hear some pro-Trump protesters screaming in the background.

Anti-DeNiro protesters told him his movies suck. Has-been De Niro didn’t take it well, calling them gangsters while cursing.


