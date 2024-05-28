Biden Campaign Shows Up at Trump’s Trial to Weaponize It More

Don’t doubt this trial is weaponized as part of a political campaign. The judge is conflicted, the jury was selected from a nearly 90% Democrat pool, and the prosecutors have sworn to get Trump. As if that isn’t enough, the witnesses are notorious liars, one a thief as well.

Additionally, there is no crime here, and the judge said the jurors don’t have to agree on a predicate. That’s what Leverentiy Beria used to do – show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime. In the US, you are not supposed to look for crimes or create one without any evidence. Never mind that the statute of limitations passed.

Biden sent his campaign to rant outside the Manhattan courthouse as if that wasn’t obvious. Donald Trump’s attorney explains in this clip, followed by Jason Miller.

Trump Campaign Press Secretary @kleavittnh: Joe Biden sending his campaign outside of this criminal courthouse—it is a full-blown concession that this trial is a witch hunt that comes from Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/UcOlq7kKC4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2024

Politics has nothing to do with it? Watch Jason Miller, a Trump aide.

Trump Senior Advisor @JasonMillerinDC: The Biden folks have finally done it. After months of saying politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a campaign event out of a trial day for President Trump. Why? Because Joe Biden’s numbers are in the tank. pic.twitter.com/3ASai5zYuq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2024

Trump’s senior advisor Steven Cheung.

Trump Senior Advisor @TheStevenCheung: Make no mistake—This is election interference of the highest order. Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete freakout mode. pic.twitter.com/Jo3oHRnG0u — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2024

BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN OUTSIDE THE TRIAL BOMBED

Biden’s campaign is outside the courthouse, almost drowned out.

Biden campaign holds a press conference outside their orchestrated trial of President Trump in NYC and the guy could barely speak he was so nervous Pro-Trump Hecklers nearly drown him out Not a good start! pic.twitter.com/NuYImrTVN8 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 28, 2024

Biden’s administration set up a presser with lunatic actor Robert DeNiro, who had his face wrapped up in an N95 mask.

HAHAHA OMG. The Biden campaign is holding an urgent press conference at the Trump trial. Their expert? Robert De Niro in an N95. pic.twitter.com/6ZIYhjisZ0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

De Niro is unhinged. He had no problem with Democrat protesters and rioters. You can hear some pro-Trump protesters screaming in the background.

The Democrats parade a washed up actor, Robert De Niro, outside of Trump’s trial, a man who has spewed vile, pejorative-filled poison at Trump multiple times, and now he’s upset Trump supporters are shouting at him in protest?! De Niro is a unhinged, entitled maniac. pic.twitter.com/Ar9A0f60dS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 28, 2024

Anti-DeNiro protesters told him his movies suck. Has-been De Niro didn’t take it well, calling them gangsters while cursing.

“Your movies suck! You’re trash!” Robert De Niro is not having a good one at the Trump trial pic.twitter.com/Atw4Sbhs62 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2024

