Biden camp’s will ‘escort’ ‘trespasser’ Trump out of the WH if he won’t concede

Joe Biden has taken the lead in the presidential election in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The Decision Desk has called the election, announcing Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits, but none yet look like they could turn the tide. Democrats are already threatening to remove Donald Trump from the White House by force.

CNN reports that the Biden camp said that if Trump won’t concede, the US can escort “trespassers out of the White House.” They referred to their July 19th statement.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

However, it’s fake news since President Trump said he will concede if he loses his court cases. The media claim is absurd. President Trump is only following his legal rights in this case.

Kaitlin Collins and other media, as well as the cancel culturists, are reporting that he told some anonymous people he won’t leave. Twitter is doing nothing to censor it. It’s not news, it’s rumor.

Trump has told people he has no intention of conceding the election even if his path to victory is effectively blocked. Trump-world is becoming concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with him that this race is coming to an end — but who?https://t.co/ZuaPgD7phx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 6, 2020

IT’S A LIE

Several media outlets have already asked President Trump if he’d leave if he lost and he said, every time, that he’d leave.

The Washington Post reported in June, in an article titled “Trump says he’ll ‘go on and do other things’ if he loses in November“:

President Trump shrugged off an accusation from Joe Biden that he would try to steal the election, saying if he doesn’t win he’ll “go on and do other things.”

“Certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, go on and do other things,” Trump said during a Fox News interview that aired Friday afternoon.

“I think that would be a very sad thing for our country,” he added.

The Post noted that Trump had given similar answers before, notably in response to Chuck Todd of NBC News.

Welcome to the Media-ocracy that decides who our president is.