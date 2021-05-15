Biden cancels statues to honor great Americans like MLK, Frederick Douglas, Booker T

By
M. Dowling
-
1

If you want to know where Joe Biden stands, just look at what he is doing. For example, he is canceling the outdoor park, a National Garden of statues honoring American Heroes, wonderful Americans.

Why would he cancel a garden honoring wonderful Americans, including wonderful Black heroes? Could it be because Biden has chosen the hardcore Left and the only heroes he wants to see are socialists and communists?

He is building back better, after all.

Democrats are poised to take over the country. They want one-party rule by totalitarians, and it won’t go well if we remember who the real heroes are.

Biden is racist. He only likes black Leftists and he only likes them for their votes. He’s been bashing blacks for decades and made it to the Senate thanks to segregationists.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply