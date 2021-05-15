Biden cancels statues to honor great Americans like MLK, Frederick Douglas, Booker T



















If you want to know where Joe Biden stands, just look at what he is doing. For example, he is canceling the outdoor park, a National Garden of statues honoring American Heroes, wonderful Americans.

Why would he cancel a garden honoring wonderful Americans, including wonderful Black heroes? Could it be because Biden has chosen the hardcore Left and the only heroes he wants to see are socialists and communists?

He is building back better, after all.

Democrats are poised to take over the country. They want one-party rule by totalitarians, and it won’t go well if we remember who the real heroes are.

Some of the people who were going to be honored: https://t.co/HKwXajYhnn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 14, 2021

Biden is racist. He only likes black Leftists and he only likes them for their votes. He’s been bashing blacks for decades and made it to the Senate thanks to segregationists.

Joe Biden just rescinded President Trump’s executive order to construct a garden of statues honoring American heroes like Frederick Douglas, Martin Luther King Jr, Harriet Tubman and others. Now tell me how that’s not racist? — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) May 14, 2021

