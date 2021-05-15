DHS sends out a domestic terror alert after Trump announces rallies



















Right after an announcement is made about Donald Trump holding two rallies in June and one around July 4th for his candidates, the DHS comes out with a domestic terrorist alert. They admit there is no specific threat, but they decided to stir fear and suspicion anyway.

Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin in January, warning of the potential for violence from “people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden’s election.” They suggested a repeat of something similar to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Now, DHS has issued another warning on Friday, just one day after the CDC eased restrictions and said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks.

In the press release Friday, DHS claimed that “violent extremists” may take advantage of the eased restriction to launch another “lethal attack.”

The bulletin, titled, “Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland,” begins as follows:

The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland is facing threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile in 2021. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or influenced by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. Social media and online forums are increasingly exploited by these actors to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and activity. Such threats also are exacerbated by the impacts from the ongoing global pandemic.

In the bulletin, DHS asks the public to “report suspicious activity and threats of violence, including online threats, to local law enforcement,” as they include a link to a list of suspicious behaviors people should watch out for from their fellow Americans.

DHS provides the following in their press release:

Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks.

Historically, mass-casualty Domestic Violent Extremist (DVE) attacks linked to racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) have targeted houses of worship and crowded commercial facilities or gatherings. Some RMVEs advocate via social media and online platforms for a race war and have stated that civil disorder provides opportunities to engage in violence in furtherance of ideological objectives.

Through 2020 and into 2021, government facilities and personnel have been common targets of DVEs, and opportunistic violent criminals are likely to exploit Constitutionally-protected freedom of speech activity linked to racial justice grievances and police use of force concerns, potentially targeting protestors perceived to be ideological opponents.

Ideologically-motivated violent extremists fueled by perceived grievances, false narratives, and conspiracy theories continue to share information online with the intent to incite violence. Online narratives across sites known to be frequented by individuals who hold violent extremist ideologies have called for violence against elected officials, political representatives, government facilities, law enforcement, religious or commercial facilities, and perceived ideologically-opposed individuals.

The use of encrypted messaging by lone offenders and small violent extremist cells may obscure operational indicators that provide specific warning of a pending act of violence.

Messaging from foreign terrorist organizations, including al-Qa‘ida and ISIS, intended to inspire U.S.-based homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) continues to amplify narratives related to exploiting protests. HVEs, who have typically conducted attacks against soft targets, mass gatherings, and law enforcement, remain a threat to the Homeland.

Nation-state adversaries have increased efforts to sow discord. For example, Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets have repeatedly amplified conspiracy theories concerning the origins of COVID-19 and effectiveness of vaccines; in some cases, amplifying calls for violence targeting persons of Asian descent.

DHS encourages law enforcement and homeland security partners to be alert to these developments and prepared for any effects to public safety. Consistent with applicable law, state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) law enforcement organizations should maintain situational awareness of online and physical activities that may be related to an evolving threat of violence.

The Attorney General, Merrick Garland, said this past week that the greatest threat facing America is white supremacists. That’s just not true.

Related

















