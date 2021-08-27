Biden/CDC’s illegal eviction moratorium blocked by SCOTUS

















The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a federal freeze on evictions, dealing a blow to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional eviction moratorium.

The CDC created a law.

The CDC, which ordered the moratorium because of the shutdowns prompted by COVID-19, extended its ban past July 31 because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant after pressure from progressive politicians.

That was after the Supreme Court clearly wrote in their last decision that the moratorium could not be extended.

In a 6-3 ruling with the three leftist justices dissenting, the court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium unlawful.

The opinion is unsigned.

“It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened,” the court wrote.

“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID–19 Delta variant. But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,” the justices added.

