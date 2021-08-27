Shameful! As Marines died, Vice wrote, ‘Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?’

















On Thursday, Vice published an article titled “Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?” claiming that “anecdotal evidence” suggested that many members of the U.S. Marine Corps held extremist beliefs. The news site later shared the article with a tweet reading “While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps.”

Both the tweet and the article were shared within the same time as news emerged of deadly bombings coming from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Reports of 11 U.S. Marines, later raised to 12, were killed in the blasts with several others injured.

That brought some negative responses and we agree.

What Dan Crenshaw and Meghan McCain said:

“Meanwhile at VICE this is the crap they are posting. This is how liberals think. We lost 11 Marines today you f***** a**holes,” Crenshaw tweeted.

“Go fuck yourselves,” McCain tweeted.

Double that.

The tweet has since been deleted, but the article is still on their site. Vice is now run by an America hater.

