Biden Celebrates the Inflation Act as Inflation Soars, Markets Tank

Awesome! Joe Biden signed the Inflation act today and claimed it “helped reduce inflation at the kitchen table,” as the core inflation soared to 11.4% in August. Core inflation is our kitchen table items. The stock market tanked over 1,200 points today due to inflation.

At least he picked the right day to sign the Inflation Act, which Democrats like to erroneously call the Inflation Reduction Act.

Inflation would be double digits today were it not for Biden draining the Strategic Oil Reserve to artificially reduce the price of oil. Joe is sacrificing American energy security in a desperate attempt to save his reign.

BIDEN: The Inflation Reduction Act “helped reduce inflation at the kitchen table.” Today, the Consumer Price Index report noted that the food index jumped 11.4 percent in the last 12 months, the largest jump since May 1979. pic.twitter.com/lGosivmdqm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

We’ve gone from: March 2021: WH says inflation isn’t happening Summer 2021: Inflation is transitory and it’s a fine, high class prob August 2022: “Zero inflation” Biden Today: Biden holding a celebrating for the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which makes inflation far worse ~ Katie Pavlich

To the sound of James Taylor’s elevator music, Biden celebrated the inflation act at the White House.

Biden’s White House event celebrating the “Inflation Reduction Act” is beginning with a performance by James Taylor of “Fire and Rain” pic.twitter.com/CeVECkldOR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2022

This is even more bizarre. It’s what you get when you vote in octogenarian leftists.

.@SpeakerPelosi: The Inflation Act is “cutting costs” on “kitchen table items” like solar panels pic.twitter.com/rEctKR1qi3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2022

Everyone around the world, come on! It’s a celebration! Watch:

