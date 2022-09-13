Dr. Jill Biden Wants Smutty Books in Kid’s Libraries

Dr. Jill Biden wants all books in the library. That would include the pornographic books we’ve seen placed in libraries of late. That means Pedo and Porn books too. She must love the Fairfax County children’s libraries.

Sexually explicit books or other materials should NOT be in children’s libraries,. What is wrong with these people?

No one is banning books, but she seems to think that’s what this is.

FLOTUS: “All books should be in the library — All books. This is America. We don’t ban books.”pic.twitter.com/8P1eK3fM4B — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2022

This is a good synopsis:

First Lady Jill Biden wants YOUR KIDS to have free, unfettered access to smutty, graphic, adult content in the school libraries.@LarryOConnor pic.twitter.com/4AxZ3X75rx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

